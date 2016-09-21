Francois Hollande: I am ready to host meeting of presidents on Karabakh settlement

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ I am ready to host meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan in Paris as part of talks over Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, French President Francois Hollande states in his congratulatory letter to Serzh Sargsyan on the occassion of 25th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

"I reaffirm my commitment to finding a fair and lasting settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I am ready to host a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Paris with a view to consolidating the ongoing peace process and discussing measures for the advancement of this extremely lengthy conflict", Hollande noted.