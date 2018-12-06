Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia may meet in January

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ An agreement to continue talks next month was reached during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Milan.

According to Report, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said upon completion of the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Armenia's acting foreign minister Zograb Mnatsakanyan that the meeting lasted for nearly three hours.

"There was an agreement to continue talks in this format in the upcoming future, most probably next month."