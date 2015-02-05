 Top
    FM: Russia urges parties of Karabakh conflict to take steps to reduce tensions

    Lukashevich urges the parties to avoid an escalation of the conflict

    Baku.5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia urges the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to take effective measures to reduce tensions and avoid escalation of the conflict.Report informs it was said by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich at a briefing in Moscow.

    Lukashevich recalled, that the OSCE Minsk Group will hold a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict today in Munich, where the deteriorating situation on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops will be discussed.

