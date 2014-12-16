Grigory Trofimchuk: Maintaining status quo in Karabakh conflict is main target of Russia

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ At this point there is no real techniques to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which in turn creates the stage for future destabilization of the region.The Russian political scientist, First Vice President of the Center for Strategic Development Modeling Minister Grigory Trofimchuk says to Report commenting on the results of 2014 in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In 2014, attempts were made to settle the conflict in the traditional format, the type of Let's live in peace.

Live in peace - it's good, but such approaches do not solve the main problem, and sooner or later end in tragedy, - said G.Trofimchuk.

Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia need to control the situation and not to go after it, noted the expert.

Answering question about the possibility of a breakthrough in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the coming year, a political scientist expressed regret that no turn in a positive way, most likely, will take place.Otherwise turning point, for as long as twenty years of peace, has been designated, and even passed.Therefore, preserving the status quo - the main task of Russia, which realizes that to save even this temporary stability in the new international situation will be extremely difficult.Say more precisely, it is almost unattainable task given the two sides exchanged heavy blows in 2014, says the political scientist.