Elmar Mammadyarov: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will be engaged in the illicit process against Azerbaijani captives

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will take the issue of illegal trial of Azerbaijani prisoners. Report informs it was said by the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov today at a press conference.

According to him, the issue was discussed during the recent visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to Baku at the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

Е. Mammadyarov also said that he touched on this issue in the course of meetings with intermediaries. "Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry monitors the course of events. And it will not remain without an appropriate response," said Е. Mammadyarov.

Two citizens of Azerbaijan Dilgam Asgerov and Shahbaz Guliyev were captured in occupied Kelbajar region this summer.

According to Armenian media, in October the "trial" of D. Askerov and S. Guliyev has begun in Khankendy.