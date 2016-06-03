​Document on expanding existing office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE presented to Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group issued a statement on the results of meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Report informs, the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States of America, and Pierre Andrieu of France) met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Brussels on 31 May and with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan in Paris on 2 June to discuss implementation of the decisions from the 16 May summit in Vienna.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, also participated in the meetings.

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Co-Chairs delivered to the Ministers for the consideration of the sides draft documents on expanding the existing office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and establishing an OSCE investigative mechanism.

The Ministers confirmed the Presidents’ agreement on the next round of talks to be held in June with an aim to resuming negotiations on a comprehensive settlement.