Defense Ministry: Armenians violated ceasefire 102 times

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 102 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located on the nameless heights of Gazakh region and Kohnegishlag village of Agstafa region from positions located in Paravakarvillages of Ijevan region. In addition, Agdam, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region took fire from Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region.

Positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired positions in the nameless heights of Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh Chayli, Yarimja villages of Tartar, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashli Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 105 shots on Armenian positions.