Defence Ministry: Comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day. Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, the cease-fire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front.

