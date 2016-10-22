 Top
    Co-Chair of OSCE MG: Occupied territories should be returned to Azerbaijan

    The issue of Nagorno Karabakh status must be solved in the future

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The occupied territories should be returned to Azerbaijan." Report informs, co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick told journalists in Baku.

    At the same time the mediator stressed that the issue of Nagorno Karabakh status must be solved in the future.

    He welcomed that both sides expressed willingness to discuss the issue of  future status.

    The mediator said that in addition to the status issue there is a number of elements that needed to be discussed within the framework of the package.

    "The status quo is not stable, so we need to discuss these issues, to carry out effective work," he added.

