Chief Executive: '59 houses damaged in Aghdam, 12 completely destroyed, 1 burned to ashes' - PHOTO

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ '59 houses damaged in Aghdam region, 12 completely destroyed, 1 burned to ashes as a result of heavy weapons firing by Armenians'.

Report was told by the Chief of Aghdam District Executive Power, Raqub Mammadov.

He said that most serious incident from April 1 up to date, happened on the night of April 27: 'It is impossible to say exact number of missiles fired at this night. Hundreds of shells fell to the territory of the region. As a result of ceasefire violation during night, one person killed, other 7 wounded. 'Accountant of Executive power representative office get contusion. Dozens of houses have been destroyed and hundreds of cattle killed'.

According to Chief Executive, from beginning of April, 27 houses destroyed in Garadaghli village of the district, 5 in Zangishali-Mahrizli, 3 in Chamanli, 7 in Afatli: 'At present the investigation is underway, these figures possibly to increase. From this night until 5.00 am, the villages subjected to artillery fire, it was impossible to control anything. From 5.00 am, our representatives, representatives of the Regional Commission for Emergency Situations have been sent to the villages. At present, latest information on damage to the villages is being collected, figures adjusted'.