 Top
    Close photo mode

    Checking of combat level of Azerbaijani mortar units underway

    Personnel performs standards for detecting and determining targets, selecting place for shooting, repositioning and special training

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The level of combat training of mortar units located in frontline zone is being checked.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The mortar detachments using 120 mm self-propelled systems CARDOM carry out tasks on the destruction of simulated light armored vehicles, living force, firing positions and imaginary enemy targets located behind the natural obstacles in the mountain-forest and steppe areas.

    Military personnel performs standards for the forming-up of the units in the order of battle, detecting and determining the targets, selecting the place for shooting, repositioning and special training.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi