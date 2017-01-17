Checking of combat level of Azerbaijani mortar units underway

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The level of combat training of mortar units located in frontline zone is being checked.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The mortar detachments using 120 mm self-propelled systems CARDOM carry out tasks on the destruction of simulated light armored vehicles, living force, firing positions and imaginary enemy targets located behind the natural obstacles in the mountain-forest and steppe areas.

Military personnel performs standards for the forming-up of the units in the order of battle, detecting and determining the targets, selecting the place for shooting, repositioning and special training.