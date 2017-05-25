 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ceasefire monitoring was held in the line of confrontation

    Field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Shuster carried out monitoring exercise from territory of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the LOC, in the territory of Terter region held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on May 25, ended with no incident. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Shuster have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller have carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi