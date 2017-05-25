Ceasefire monitoring was held in the line of confrontation

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring on the LOC, in the territory of Terter region held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on May 25, ended with no incident. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Shuster have carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller have carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.