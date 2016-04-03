Belarus discusses Karabakh's issue with Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus are holding talks over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with their Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

Report informs citing the Russian media, it was stated by the press service of the Belarusian President.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called the conflicting parties to engage in dialogue. The head of Belarus discussed this issue with presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenia Serzh Sargsyan during a telephone conversation on April 2.

"By the order of Belarusian President, the situation in the conflict zone was discussed at the ministerial level and Belarusian Defense Minister Andrey Ravkov held corresponding negotiations with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts."- was said in a statement.

It was also reported that similar work is being done through diplomatic channels. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has already held consultations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov. At present, possibility of talks with Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian is also worked out by the Belarusian side.

