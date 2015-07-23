 Top
    Azerbaijani President receives the co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group

    The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of peace talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - James Warlick (USA), Igor Popov (Russia), Jacques Faure (France) and Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

    Report informs, during the meeting the sides exchanged views on issues relating to the current state and prospects of peace talks on the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

