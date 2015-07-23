Azerbaijani President receives the co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group

https://report.az/storage/news/7e08690b19275d3d6f991d076d9144fb/96f1f051-9905-4976-b169-060354d5b8a9_292.jpg
Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - James Warlick (USA), Igor Popov (Russia), Jacques Faure (France) and Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
Report informs, during the meeting the sides exchanged views on issues relating to the current state and prospects of peace talks on the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
