Azerbaijani MP submits proposal to OSCE PA to change OSCE Minsk Group сo-chair countries

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Member of Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Azay Guliyev made a proposal to replace the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs, Azay Guliyev said in his speech at the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna.

Azerbaijani MP noted that, the change in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries could lead to "fresh ideas" in settlement process. He suggested inclusion of Germany and Turkey co-chairs.

The deputy said that, Germany has a long-term cooperation with both countries of conflict. In addition, he noted that during a recent meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared the intention to step up the efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.