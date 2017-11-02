 Top
    Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow on November 16

    Mammadyarov: We expressed our consent to such a meeting
    © Report/ Elshan Baba

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will be held in Moscow, November 16.

    Report informs, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at a briefing following the meeting with his Montenegrin counterpart.

    "I spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, there is a proposal to hold a meeting in a trilateral format, we expressed our consent to meet”, Mammadyarov said.

