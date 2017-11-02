Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow on November 16

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/a08e5fe0ecf2336a0699d2a68b82e097/758ffb13-9a58-4657-9dd0-2bdcd69c92c5_292.jpg

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will be held in Moscow, November 16.

Report informs, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at a briefing following the meeting with his Montenegrin counterpart.

"I spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, there is a proposal to hold a meeting in a trilateral format, we expressed our consent to meet”, Mammadyarov said.