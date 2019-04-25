Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Enemy violated ceasefire 30 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Kangarli villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.