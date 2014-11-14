Azerbaijani Defense Minister discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Turkish army General

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received Turkish Gendarmerie Forces Commander General Abdullah Atay during his visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov stressed that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey based on the strategic partnership and fraternal relations will steadily increase.

By referring to the military-political situation in the country, Defense Minister noted the importance of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict according to the international legal norms and rules. He said that the conflict is the main threat to regional stability.

General Abdullah Atay expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and said that Turkey is the important partner of Azerbaijan and the cooperation between the two countries is established on the ancient historical base, friendly and fraternal relations.

Turkish military attache Hasan Nevzat Tashdalar attended the meeting.