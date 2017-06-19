 Top
    Azerbaijani Defence Minister meets with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

    An operational situation on line of confrontation of Armenian-Azerbaijan troops discussed

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 19, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Richard Hoagland (USA), Stephane Visconti (France) and Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    During the meeting the operational situation on line of confrontation of Armenian-Azerbaijan troops has been discussed.

