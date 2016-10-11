Azerbaijani Defence Minister checks combat readiness of artillerymen in front zone

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Leadership of the Defence Ministry, paying a visit to the front zone according to the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, has visited artillery military unions and units to check combat readiness of artillerymen in the front zone.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The ministry reported that holding a meeting with the staff of the rocket and artillery troops units, the leadership got acquainted with the condition on the spot and checked their combat readiness, implementation in a combat situation, management activity as well as moral and psychological condition.

Defence Minister gave instructions on execution of tasks by the artillery units according to real combat conditions.