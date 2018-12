Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed Armenian military equipment - VIDEO

8 December, 2015 11:16

https://report.az/storage/news/712d8222c5ffa721958eb4e4e0f2246b/295d7ee8-6417-4517-b73d-f451bc6adf59_292.jpg Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed Armenian military equipment in the frontline. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. Military technique in shelter of Armenian forces destroyed by well-aimed fire in frontline by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.