Azerbaijani Ambassador's paper published in Pakistan's press

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan, Dashkin Shikarov's paper entitled "Nagorno Karabakh conflict: the source, the current state, the legal aspects" was published in the country's leading English-language in "Pakistan Observer", "Navagi Vakt", "Al-Azkaar" newspapers, "Centreline" and " Pakistan in the World "magazines, as well as, in " DNA News" news agency. Report was informed by the Embassy.

The occupation of 20% of Azerbaijani territories including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven regions around it by Armenia at the end of 1991 as a result of military operations was noted in the article. The article pays special attention to the Khojaly genocide.