Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visited frontline military units

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Leadership of the Defense Ministry has visited frontline military units on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Najmaddin Sadikov got information about current situation on the front defensive line, combat readiness, high level organizing and maintaining of combat duty as well as moral and psychological and social condition of the servicemen.

Defense Minister got acquainted with the condition of operation.

Congratulating the staff on the occasion of the holiday, the minister expressed his confidence that remaining faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the military oath and the Charter, they further will continue to decently carry out duties and improve the combat readiness for the restoration of the territorial integrity of the republic and liberation of our native lands from occupiers as well as wished them good health, long life, happiness and success in the service.

The minister also gave instructions to improve defensive line and increase combat capability.

In the end, he dined with the soldiers and talked to the servicemen, on combat duty, at tea table.