Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office: Inspection of bodies of victims killed by Armenia's provocation revealed fragments of anti-tank grenades

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Fragments of anti-tank grenades were found during the inspection of bodies of the victims killed as a result of shelling by Armenian side on the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region.

Report informs, spokesperson of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Eldar Sultanov told reporters at a briefing.

He noted that, Prosecutor's office of Fuzuli region initiated a criminal case in connection with the murder of two and the wounding of one person as a result of the shooting by Armenians.

"This is not the first provocation of Armenians against civilians. Investigations are being carried out on other cases initiated in connection with the violation of the ceasefire by Armenians", E. Sultanov said.

On July 4, at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.