Azerbaijan minister for the first time to meet with residents in liberated lands

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan minister will receive citizens in the liberated lands for the first time.

Report informs, Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov will receive residents of Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Beylagan districts in Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district.

Reception will be held on February 23.

Notably, Jojug Marjanli village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1993. The village was liberated from Armenian occupation during Horadiz operation conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in early 1994. However, only one Azerbaijani family lived in Jojug Marjanli as Lele tepe height of the village remained under occupation of Armenian aggressors. Lele tepe height in Jojug Marjanli village was freed from the occupation by the Azerbaijani Army on April 2, 2016. After that, the village was reconstructed, new houses built, relevant infrastructure constructed and population moved to the village. On June 17, 2017, President Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the works done in Jojug Marjanli village and met with residents.