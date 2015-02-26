Armenians violated ceasefire 39 times within a day

Baku.26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces shattered ceasefire a total of 39 times within a day.

Repot informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Armenia’s nameless hills of Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions, subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in nameless hills of Gazakh region, Garavalli village and nameless hills of Gadabay region.

The ceasefire was violated in Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad and Bash Garvand villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as nameless hills of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand and Jabrayil regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.



