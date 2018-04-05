Armenians violated ceasefire 75 times a day

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 75 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Fuzuli regions.