Armenians violated ceasefire 73 times within a day

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 73 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Ashaghi Askipara village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Voskepar village of Noyemberyan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli, Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of Tartar, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Sarijali, Kangarli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.