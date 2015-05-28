Armenians violated ceasefire 60 times within a day

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 60 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region, from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chayli, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Sarijali, Javahirli, Giyamaddinli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Kojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli, Alkhanli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.