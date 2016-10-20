Armenians violated ceasefire 22 times in a day

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 22 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Xojavand region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.