Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in a day

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 13 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to information, Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Berd and Noyemberian regions and Vazashen village in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, Kamarli and Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Horadiz and Garakhanbeyli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Tartar and Aghdam regions.