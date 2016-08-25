Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Kemerli and Balajafarli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Berdavan village of Noyemberyan region, Vazashen village of Ijevan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy region.