Armenians violate ceasefire using mortars and rocket-propelled grenades

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians Armed Forces violated ceasefire on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia by using large-caliber machine guns, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades 87 times during a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Ashaghi Askipara, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizlihajili villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in Voskepar, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber village and unnamed heights of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Alibayli, Kokhanabi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Chinari, Aygepar villages and unnamed heights of Berd region. In addition, Armenian units fired on the Azerbaijani positions at the unnamed heights in Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region; other Azerbaijani positions at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.