​Armenians violate ceasefire firing at Azerbaijani positions

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and on unnamed uplands in Ijevan region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Ajarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on unknown highlands in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.