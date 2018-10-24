Armenians violate ceasefire 30 times a day

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.