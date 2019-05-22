Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and in Mosesgekh village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region and in Aghdam village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.