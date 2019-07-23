Armenians violate ceasefire 18 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 18 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Javahirli, village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.