Armenians opened fire on Azerbaijani positions during the OSCE monitoring

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The monitoring held on the contact line of the troops near Horadiz village of Fuzuli region under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office on January 14, ended. Report was told by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

During the monitoring, Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The field assistant of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Yevgeny Sharov, involved in the monitoring held on the Azerbaijani side, stated that Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not open retaliatory fire in accordance with the rules of pre-defined monitoring and the condition was created for the completion of the monitoring.

Defense Ministry stated that Armenian side, as usual, attempts to strain the situation by committing provocation with the use of such a mean action and attracts the attention of international organizations to it.