Armenians continue breaking ceasefire

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

Armenians, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region.

Azerbaijani Army was also fired from the areas of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Saryjaly village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.