"Armenian vandalism in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan" documentary presented

Baku. 15 July. REPORTAZ / A short documentary film "Armenian vandalism in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan" was presented at the Institute of Human Rights of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Report informs, Lala Ahmadova, the deputy director for scientific affairs at the Institute, made opening remarks the event, noting that the Institute is conducting serious researches related to the Armenians' crimes and illegalities in the occupied territores.

According to her, the Institute for Human Rights holds joint events with the UNESCO, and such events will further continue.

The film narrates about the architectural monumnets destroyed and annihiulated by Armenian vandals.

The scenario writer of the film is Faig Ismayilov.