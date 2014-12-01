Armenian side continues ceasefire violation

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 90 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili and Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber and Vazashen villages of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located in Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Novruzlu, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Marzili, Bash Garvand, Sarijali villages of Aghdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Jabrail regions.

The ceasefire was silenced by the retaliatory fire.