Armenian officer: Shusha prison filled with convicted military servicemen from Armenia

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Officer of Armenian army who was recently jailed, wrote an open letter to minister of defense claiming his innocence.

Report informs referring to Hetq.am, lieutenant Aram Aghayan in his letter tells that on September 8, 2015, at 02:50, military serviceman Rudik Grigoryan, having engaged in guard duty, wasn’t found in the area of duty, and he went and tried to wake him up, when a quarrel happened between them.

Based on this incident, authorities opened a fabricated investigation against him and he was convicted by false court decision: “Convicted military servicemen, who are permanent citizens of Armenia, are kept in Shusha prison beyond control of justice ministry. Majority of convicts are officers from Armenia. None from defense ministry was interested in my fate as military serviceman, while I was in jail and during the court process”.

At the same time, he noted that irregularities prevail in Armenian army: “Although the incident happened on September 8, 2015, criminal case was opened on September 19. Investigator told that the victim was interrogated before the incident, September 2”.

“Collected materials show that this case is fabricated, false and ordered”, added the Armenian officer bringing to the attention of leadeship of Armenian army. He told that it is not enough to say in words “Army is a big family”, it demands a real action: “Current situation in the army is bad and I don’t wish any Armenian family to be like the one in army”.