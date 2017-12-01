Armenian military servicemen beaten in Karabakh

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two military servicemen were injured in the Armenian army on the ground of inter-relation issues. They were delivered to the military medical station.

Report informs, as a result of incident between junior sergeant of anti-tank battery Ashot Gevorkyan was injured in the eye as a result of incident with the military unit’s soldier Armen Markaryan.

Another Armenian soldier Rafael Manukyan serving as a contractor, was beaten by other armed men in Karabakh.

Injuried Manukyan was delivered to military hospital located in Khankendi.