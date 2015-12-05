 Top
    Azerbaijan's air forces launched an artillery fire on Armenian positions in Karabakh - VIDEO

    Deputy commander of the Mountain Division of Armenian separatists killed

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani armed forces launched an artillery fire on Armenian positions in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    According to media, coordination was made by drone.There are dead and injured, including high-ranking military leaders of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, who were there at that time.

    Deputy commander of the Mountain Division, Colonel Araturyan Jalal Anatolyevich killed.

