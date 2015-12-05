Azerbaijan's air forces launched an artillery fire on Armenian positions in Karabakh - VIDEO

https://report.az/storage/news/0f4315f55591f1de79b8f1de674ff8c1/55102e72-f174-4f8c-80da-db290b8c87e9_292.jpg
Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani armed forces launched an artillery fire on Armenian positions in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.
According to media, coordination was made by drone.There are dead and injured, including high-ranking military leaders of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, who were there at that time.
Deputy commander of the Mountain Division, Colonel Araturyan Jalal Anatolyevich killed.
