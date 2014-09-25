Armenian citizen detained in Kamarli village of Gazakh returned

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian citizen Ananyan Sarkish Norikovich detained earlier in Kamarli village of Gazakh region was returned to his country.

Report informs referring to the State Commission on Hostages and Missing Persons. The process realized in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region ended without any incident.

Armenian citizen born in 1961 S. Ananyan crossed the territory of Azerbaijan illegally by violating the state border of Azerbaijan-Armenia. He was detained by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on August 26.