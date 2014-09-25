 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian citizen detained in Kamarli village of Gazakh returned

    Ananyan Sarkish Norikovich was returned to the opposite side in the position of Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian citizen Ananyan Sarkish Norikovich detained earlier in Kamarli village of Gazakh region was returned to his country. 

    Report informs referring to the State Commission on Hostages and Missing Persons. The process realized in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region ended without any incident.

    Armenian citizen born in 1961 S. Ananyan crossed the territory of Azerbaijan illegally by violating the state border of Azerbaijan-Armenia. He was detained by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on August 26. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi