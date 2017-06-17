Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars (21 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region, in Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Abdinli, Garagashli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.