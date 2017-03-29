MoD: Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 125 times using mortars

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 125 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars (3 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Dovekh villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Kamarli villages of Qazakh region and in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Bash Garvend, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli and Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.