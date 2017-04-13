Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 115 times throughout the day

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 115 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar vilage and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Kemerli, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.