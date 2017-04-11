Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 111 times throughout the day

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 111 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions, in Aygepar village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili, Kamarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Alibeyli village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Sarijali, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.