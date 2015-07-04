Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani positions from heavy machine guns

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 78 times within a day, using heavy machine guns. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. with heavy machine guns.

Armenian armed units from positions in the villages of Chinari and Aygepar of Berd region fired at Azerbaijani positions in Alibeyli and Agbulag villages of Tovuz region, from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsky region at positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces also fired at positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces near the Gulustan, Talysh villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh villages of Terter region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Kangyarli, Shirvanli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashagi Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well from nameless heights in Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.